Yankees rally vs. Astros to extend home win streak to 15

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Hicks hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning and Aaron Judge followed with a game-ending, two-out single as the New York Yankees rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday to extend their home winning streak to 15 games.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres opened the ninth by drawing walks against closer Ryan Pressly (1-2). Hicks then forged a 6-6 tie when he blasted Pressly’s 93 mph fastball into the right-field seats for his third homer of the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa kept the rally going with an infield single but was caught stealing second, and Jose Trevino lined a single that chased Pressly. After Ryne Stanek struck out Joey Gallo, he walked DJ LeMahieu, and Judge won it when he lined a 3-0 pitch to left field.

It was Judge’s second walk-off hit of the season, and it gave the Yankees their ninth walk-off win. It also occurred a day before he heads into an arbitration hearing after rejecting a long-term contract offer before the season.

Judge’s hit gave the Yankees their longest home winning streak since 1961. The team record is 18 games, at the original Yankee Stadium in 1942. The Yankees are 23-5 overall since their last home loss, May 23 vs. Baltimore.

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit three-run homers off Jameson Taillon for the Astros. Bregman homered, three batters in, for a 3-0 lead and Alvarez snapped a 3-3 tie in the third with his 22nd homer.

Amid loud boos and various profane chants, Jose Altuve reached base four times. Altuve was hit in the left elbow two pitches in, then he singled and doubled twice. Miguel Castro (4-0) retired the second baseman and Alvarez in the ninth.

Valdez allowed Stanton’s three-run homer and pitched six innings of two-hit ball. He struck out seven, walked three and retired 14 straight after issuing a two-out walk to Hicks in the first. Anthony Rizzo ended the run with a 16-pitch walk in the sixth.

Taillon allowed season highs of six runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He dodged his first loss in eight decisions when the Yankees staged their comeback.

–Field Level Media