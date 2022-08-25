New York Yankees put Nestor Cortes (groin) on IL

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a groin strain.

In a corresponding move, the Yanks called up Triple-A closer Greg Weissert.

Cortes, 27, last pitched Sunday, allowing one run on three hits in six innings of New York’s 4-2 win against Toronto.

Cortes made his first All-Star team this season and is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 23 starts. He has 133 strikeouts in 131 innings.

Weissert, 27, has yet to appear in a major league game. He’s 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 18 saves in 40 appearances this season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees haven’t announced who will replace Cortes in the rotation, though it’s possible they will go with right-hander Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA). He has one start for the Yanks this season though he’s mostly been used in long relief. He has made eight starts this season at Triple-A.

