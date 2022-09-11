Yankees pound Rays after weather delay

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres had two home runs and four RBIs and the New York Yankees used a seven-run second inning to defeat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Sunday afternoon.

Giancarlo Stanton added a three-run shot for the Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera had a two-run blast for his first career major league homer.

After the Rays (78-60) won the opener of the three-game series 4-2, the Yankees (85-56) picked up the remaining two games.

Rays right-handed starter Luis Patino (1-2) allowed nine runs, five hits (three home runs) and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

After Yankees opener Domingo German worked around a leadoff walk in the top of the first, the Yankees struck for three runs in the bottom of the first. Aaron Judge singled, Stanton walked and Torres hit a three-run homer to right.

The Rays scored in the second on two singles against Lucas Luetge and a two-out RBI single by Jose Siri against Greg Weissert.

The Yankees hit three home runs in their seven-run bottom of the second. Two walks and a single loaded the bases and Judge hit a sacrifice fly. Stanton followed with his 26th homer of the season and Torres followed with his 21st of the season, a solo shot. Patino was removed after Josh Donaldson walked and Calvin Faucher allowed Cabrera’s two-run homer.

Wandy Peralta (3-4) took over in the top of the third and allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings before being replaced by Lou Trivino.

Trivino allowed Randy Arozarena’s leadoff single in the sixth. He was subbed out for Ron Marinaccio, who gave up an RBI double to Christian Bethancourt and an RBI single to Taylor Walls.

Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough retired his first nine batters before allowing Donaldson’s single to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He also worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, finishing the game for the Rays with five scoreless innings.

New York’s Clarke Schmidt retired six straight batters after yielding a leadoff double in the top of the seventh.

Clay Holmes, New York’s eighth pitcher, allowed a walk and Ji-Man Choi’s RBI single in the ninth.

Weather delayed the start of the game by about one hour, 45 minutes.

–Field Level Media