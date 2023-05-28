Yankees outlast Padres 10-7 thanks to 7-run third

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in a seven-run third inning before getting hurt in the sixth as the host New York Yankees chased Yu Darvish early and defeated the San Diego Padres 10-7 Sunday afternoon.

Rizzo exited for precautionary reasons before the top of the seventh due to a neck injury when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As he leaned back to make the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis.

Gerrit Cole (6-0) allowed a homer to Jake Cronenworth two batters in and a two-run homer to Rougned Odor in the seventh. Cole allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in six-plus innings, striking out nine and walking three.

Aaron Judge homered in the first and hit a tying RBI single before Rizzo’s hit. Willie Calhoun hit an RBI double to knock out the right-hander Darvish.

Harrison Bader and Higashioka committed throwing errors in the second that enabled Jose Azocar to score on his own run-scoring single before contributing RBIs as New York matched its biggest inning this year. Bader beat out a potential double-play grounder to score Judge and scored on Calhoun’s hit that ended Darvish’s day. Higashioka doubled twice in the inning and hit an RBI double after scoring on rookie Anthony Volpe’s single.

Bader also homered in the eighth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had the game-ending hit in the 10th Saturday, also contributed an RBI single.

Darvish (3-4) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings in his first start against the Yankees in nearly six years.

Juan Soto was scratched shortly before first pitch due to back tightness and was replaced by Azocar. Soto grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth against Clay Holmes, who retired Tatis to end it after Brett Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly.

Azocar gave the Padres a 3-1 lead when he hit a single that landed to the left of Bader to score Ha-Seong Kim, who had walked and stolen second. Bader’s throw sailed over Higashioka’s head to the backstop. The Yanks’ catcher retrieved the ball but his throw to third sailed into left field, allowing Azocar to score.

The Yankees began the third with five straight hits and took the lead when Rizzo’s single went past the diving try of second baseman Odor. After center fielder Trent Grisham made a leaping catch on DJ LeMahieu, Bader was safe by a few steps on his fielder’s choice before Calhoun’s double.

After Cole allowed the first three hitters to reach on a walk to Matt Carpenter, Odor’s two-run shot and a Kim single, Jimmy Cordero relieved and gave up a double to Grisham and an RBI fielder’s choice to Azocar before fannijng Sullivan and Tatis to end the seventh and protect an 8-6 lead.

–Field Level Media