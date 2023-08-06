Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon departs with hamstring injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon exited Sunday’s game in the third inning against the visiting Houston Astros with left hamstring tightness.

The club said Rodon was being examined at Yankee Stadium by a team doctor and will undergo more testing in the next 24 hours.

After throwing a pitch to Chas McCormick that was significantly out of the strike zone, Rodon grabbed at his right leg. Two trainers and manager Aaron Boone came out to the mound and Rodon threw two warmup pitches before exiting before being replaced by rookie right-hander Jhonny Brito.

Rodon allowed a three-run homer to Jake Meyers with two outs in the second and two batters before he departed, he allowed a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez with one out in the third.

The Yankees trailed 5-1 when Rodon left the game but rallied to tie the score in the fourth.

Rodon missed the first three months with forearm and back injuries before making his season debut July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

In the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract signed in December, Rodon has a 7.33 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in 27 innings.

