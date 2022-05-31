Yankees jump all over Noah Syndergaard in 9-1 rout

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Trevino tied a career high with three hits, including a late two-run homer, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run blast to cap a four-run first inning and the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Jordan Montgomery (1-1) pitched seven innings of one-run ball as the Yankees won for the fifth time in seven games since their only three-game losing streak of the season and handed the Angels a season-high sixth straight loss.

Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres hit RBI doubles in the opening inning off Noah Syndergaard (4-3) and DJ LeMahieu added a run-scoring double as the Yankees picked up their American League-best 18th home win.

LeMahieu drove in another run on a groundout in the sixth when Trevino avoided the tag of catcher Max Stassi. Aaron Judge then lifted a sacrifice fly for a 7-0 lead and Trevino capped his sixth career three-hit showing in the eighth with a long drive into the left field seats.

Montgomery ended an 11-start winless streak by limiting the Angels to four hits. He struck out four, walked one and was aided by his defense.

Luis Rengifo homered in the seventh for the Angels while Shohei Ohtani hit a double in four at-bats. Mike Trout was 0-for-4.

Ohtani was also robbed of a home run by Judge, who made a leaping catch to pull his fly ball from above the center field wall for the second out of the game.

In the second, Trevino made a snap throw from behind the plate to pick off Matt Duffy at first to end the inning.

After Ohtani doubled with two outs in the sixth inning, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a diving stop on Trout’s grounder to end the frame.

Miguel Castro stranded runners at second and third with nobody out in the eighth by striking out Taylor Ward, then retiring Ohtani and Trout on fly balls. David McKay finished up in the ninth.

Syndergaard allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in his second-shortest outing of the season. He walked one, fanned none and was lifted after throwing 45 pitches.

The Yankees went ahead when Rizzo, following a one-out walk to Judge, doubled off Trout’s glove after the center fielder attempted a diving catch near the warning track. Rizzo scored when Torres doubled off the left-center field wall and Trout slipped trying to cleanly field the ball.

The Yankees opened a 4-0 lead when Carpenter roped a 1-2 sinker into the right field seats for his second homer since joining the team on Thursday.

