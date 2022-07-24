New York Yankees activate pitcher Ron Marinaccio from IL

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees reinstated Ron Marinaccio from the 15-day injured list and designated fellow right-hander Shane Greene for assignment on Sunday.

Marinaccio, a rookie, had been on the injured list since July 3 with right shoulder inflammation.

He is 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 17 appearances out of the bullpen this season. He has struck out 23 and walked 10 in 19 1/3 innings.

Marinaccio, 27, was drafted in the 19th round by the Yankees in 2017 and made his MLB debut on April 9.

Greene, 33, signed with the Yankees on May 26 as a free agent.

The veteran began his career with the Yankees in 2014 and since pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was an All-Star in 2019.

He appeared in one game with the Yankees, throwing one inning Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Baltimore. The Orioles picked up two insurance runs off Greene, who walked a batter, struck out one and gave up a two-run homer to Ramon Urias.

In 343 career games (33 starts), Greene has a 24-29 record and a 4.53 ERA with 67 saves.

On Saturday, reliever Michael King was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right elbow.

