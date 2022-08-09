Yankees 3B Matt Carpenter exits game with fractured left foot

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees third baseman Matt Carpenter exited Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off himself in the top of the first inning.

Carpenter, who was New York’s designated hitter, was eventually replaced by pinch hitter Tim Locastro in the third inning.

A timetable has not yet been established regarding how much time he will miss.

After 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, the 36-year-old Carpenter has seen a revival of his career with the Yankees. He was hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 46 games entering Monday’s contest with Seattle.

–Field Level Media