Published October 2, 2022

Yan Xiaonan outpoints Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Yan Xiaonan defeated Laura Dern by majority decision at the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Xiaonan (16-3, 1 NC) took the cards 48-47, 48-47 with the third ending in a tie, 47-47. Dern was awarded a 10-8 fifth round after taking down Xiaonan to the mat early in the round.

Xiaonan ended a two-fight skid.

“I know her jiu-jitsu is amazing,” Yan said through an interpreter. “She’s a black belt. I’m a white belt. So I knew what I should expect in this fight. But I trained so hard — four times, five times on grappling during this camp — so I knew I could do this.”

Dern drops to 12-3.

–Field Level Media

