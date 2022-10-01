Xiyu Lin, Charley Hull tied for lead at Ascendant LPGA

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hull and China’s Xiyu Lin are tied atop the leaderboard at 11-under 202 after three rounds at The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas, on Saturday.

Lin fired a 69 and Hull of England carded a 71 at the Old American Golf Course. The pair are one shot ahead of Lydia Ko (third-round 67) and Celine Boutier (66). Canadian Maddie Szeryk shot 67 to sit two shots off the lead in solo fifth.

Atthaya Thitikul (72), Moriya Jutanugarn (70) and So Yeon Ryu (68) sit tied for sixth at 8 under, three shots back. Another four players are T9 at 7 under.

Lin recorded three birdies for her round before a bogey on the par-3 16th.

“I think overall shooting under par, I’m pretty happy with it,” Lin said. “But the only thing is I finished the round a little weaker. I make a bogey on 16 and didn’t manage to get birdie on 17 and 18. So, I think tomorrow hopefully I’ll do better than that.”

Hull survived a double-bogey on the par-4 10th. She finished with three birdies and a bogey.

“Actually felt like I played quite well, especially the first two holes,” Hull said. “Like I lipped out for birdies, hit good putts, and then early birdie early on the fourth. And then was like 1-under the front nine. Shame about that one, because that was a double. But I just hung in there and got around level par, so it wasn’t too bad.”

