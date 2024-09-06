VIDEO: Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy opens NFL career with TD on 1st touch

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When the Kansas City Chiefs spent a first-round pick on former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, it had to scare the crap out of opposing teams.

The 5-foot-11 Worthy set the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.21 mark. He’s explosive. He can take it the distance on every play. That’s exactly what Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs really needed.

Well, it did not take Worthy long to make an impact in his regular-season debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Worthy’s first touch on the Chiefs’ initial drive of the game was a reverse. It resulted in the youngster taking it to the house for 21 yards and a touchdown. We’re not kidding.

That 4.21 speed came out in full droves as Worthy helped the Chiefs tie this game up at seven in the first quarter. We also have to give Kansas City’s offensive line credit for setting him up with some absolutely amazing blocking.

Xavier Worthy stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,014 yards, 5 TD

Despite his athleticism and college production, there were questions about whether Worthy’s game would translate to the professional level. One play doesn’t answer those questions. But his electric play-making ability was already apparent after just a single touch. Insane stuff.