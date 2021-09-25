X-rays negative on Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease’s arm

Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after being hit in the arm with the ball off the bat of Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease avoided serious injury when he was struck on the right arm by a comebacker during Friday night’s win in Cleveland.

The team said X-rays were negative and that the 25-year-old right-hander has a bruised right triceps.

Cease left the game in the sixth inning after a one-hopper by Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer drilled the back of his pitching arm.

“I wasn’t able to get out of the way,” Cease told reporters after Chicago’s 1-0 win. “It feels good now. I don’t anticipate on missing any time. I know I want to make at least one more start before the postseason. It could have been a lot worse.”

Cease (13-7, 3.95 ERA) earned the victory after allowing just three hits and striking out nine with no walks in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

The playoff-bound White Sox (87-67) continue their weekend series with the Indians (75-78) on Saturday night.

–Field Level Media