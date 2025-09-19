On the eve of a new era for WWE on ESPN, fans will have eyes on what’s sure to be a loaded edition of WWE SmackDown. The Blue Brand is charged with setting the table for an exciting weekend of action. Which superstars will be riding high when the night is through?
Where is SmackDown taking place this week?
Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.
What time does SmackDown start?
SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.
How to watch WWE SmackDown?
Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.
WWE SmackDown Preview
- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes knew he would have a litany of potent challengers lining up after he won the title at SummerSlam. The first to make an immediate and brutal impact was Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath managed to put the champion out of commission for a number of weeks. Now with their title match set for Wrestlepalooza, Rhodes will appear live in front of the SmackDown crowd. What will the champion have to say? And will McIntyre be able to resist taking one more shot at him ahead of their bout?
- Ever since winning the United States Championship, Sami Zayn has brought back the “Open Challenge” format to resounding success. The matches and the prospect of who will step up next have become an exciting weekly development. This week, his latest challenger takes aim in the form of Carmelo Hayes. Melo has had a pretty forgettable run on the main roster, but a high-profile title win against the beloved Zayn would instantly shoot his stock through the roof. What will be the result of this intriguing encounter?
- Last week’s WWE Women’s Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill proved to be another epic clash between the budding rivals. Evenly matched throughout, the bout ended in a double countout after a spear through the barricade. Things took a serious turn, however, as Nia Jax made an appearance and laid out both competitors. Jax getting involved in this rivalry could lead to some hard-hitting confrontations down the line. Will these three women keep the animosity at a high pitch this week?
- We can also expect appearances from Damian Priest, Randy Orton, The Wyatt Sicks and much more!
