SmackDown saw some serious fireworks last week with some high-profile names making their presence known. Now, as WWE inches closer to its historic Wrestlepalooza event, things are expected to pick up at a breakneck pace on the Blue Brand.
Where is SmackDown taking place this week?
Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.
What time does SmackDown start?
SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.
How to watch WWE SmackDown?
Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.
WWE SmackDown Preview
- Brock Lesnar has wasted no time making an impact since his return at SummerSlam. And the message has been clear as day: he’s targeting John Cena. Last Friday, he took another opportunity to lay Cena out. The two long-time rivals are now on a collision course for Wrestlepalooza. But first, “The Beast” returns to Friday Night SmackDown to address the crowd. What will he have to say ahead of another chapter in their storied rivalry? And will Cena show up to respond in kind?
- Maybe the biggest defense to date for WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton took place at SummerSlam when she defeated the dominant Jade Cargill clean in the middle of the ring. It was a signature victory in what is currently the longest active title reign on the main roster. Now, the two will run it back this Friday night. Can Stratton turn back this potent challenger yet again? Or will this be the time Cargill evens the score and claims the gold?
- For the last few weeks, fans have seen two of SmackDown’s biggest names going at one another. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have clashed on numerous occasions and boast impressive resumes littered with accomplishments. Friday night, they’ll square off in a good ol’ fashioned grudge match. With each competitor’s propensity for hard-hitting offense, this is sure to be one that will have the Norfolk Scope Arena rocking.
- We can also expect appearances from Women’s United States Champion Giulia, Aleister Black, Damian Priest and much more!
