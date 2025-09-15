Table of contents
WWE Raw returns to Netflix tonight for a new episode taking place inside the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.
This week’s edition will have a special start of 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT and be the final Monday Night Raw before this weekend’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event. WWE icon John Cena is advertised to be in attendance for one of his final appearances on the red brand. Plus, CM Punk and AJ Lee are expected to face off one more time with rival couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
Get a look at tonight’s results and top highlights below.
Monday Night Raw (Sept. 15, 2025)
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
- Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
- Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
John Cena’s Return Highlights
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez Highlights
Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano Highlights
Penta vs. Kofi Kingston Highlights
AJ Lee & CM Punk face off with Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Highlights
