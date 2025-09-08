Last week was a massive week for WWE. Coming off of Clash in Paris, they kept the momentum going with big returns and fantastic action. Setting the stage for Wrestlepalooza, what will the Red Brand have in store for fans on this edition?
Related: WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights, and Grades for AJ Lee’s Return! (Sept. 5, 2025)
Where is RAW taking place this week?
Monday’s RAW comes from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.
What time does RAW start?
RAW begins at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!
How to watch WWE RAW?
You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.
WWE RAW Card and Preview
- World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made a stopover on SmackDown last week, and it cost them dearly. AJ Lee returned to a phenomenal reaction after over a decade away to back up her husband, CM Punk, in their hometown of Chicago. She took Lynch out and set the stage for a huge confrontation between the two couples down the line. With Rollins scheduled to appear back on RAW, will we get an immediate continuation of the feud that has the entire wrestling world buzzing?
- The fate of the Women’s World Championship has been set as IYO SKY will face Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza for the vacant title. Fans are salivating at the prospect of these two popular and supremely talented superstars clashing for the title. But first, the two will put pen to paper as the contract signing for the bout is scheduled for this Monday night. Will it be a civil affair? Or will there be fireworks ahead of the highly anticipated bout?
- Lyra Valkyria has had a frustrating stretch of luck recently. Last week, she looked to speak with RAW GM Adam Pearce but saw unwanted involvement from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. After some words between the parties, it looks like Valkyria will be back in action against one of the Judgment Day pair. Additionally, Valkyria has been preoccupied with the mindset of Bayley. What will come of this pending clash, and how will it tie into Valkyria and Bayley’s recent drama?
- We can also expect appearances from Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Penta and much more!
More About:WWE