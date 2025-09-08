Last week was a massive week for WWE. Coming off of Clash in Paris, they kept the momentum going with big returns and fantastic action. Setting the stage for Wrestlepalooza, what will the Red Brand have in store for fans on this edition?

Where is RAW taking place this week?

Monday’s RAW comes from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

What time does RAW start?

RAW begins at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!

How to watch WWE RAW?

You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.

WWE RAW Card and Preview

Credit: WWE