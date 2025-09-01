Paris will be host to more wrestling action as WWE RAW will be live from the City of Lights this Monday night. Fresh off an action-packed Clash in Paris event, there will be plenty to follow up on. What will the Red Brand have in store for the European faithful in attendance and everyone watching at home?

Where is RAW taking place this week?

Monday’s RAW comes from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

What time does RAW start?

RAW begins at a special start time of 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!

How to watch WWE RAW?

You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.

WWE RAW Card and Preview

Credit: WWE