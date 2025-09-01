Paris will be host to more wrestling action as WWE RAW will be live from the City of Lights this Monday night. Fresh off an action-packed Clash in Paris event, there will be plenty to follow up on. What will the Red Brand have in store for the European faithful in attendance and everyone watching at home?
Where is RAW taking place this week?
Monday’s RAW comes from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.
What time does RAW start?
RAW begins at a special start time of 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!
How to watch WWE RAW?
You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.
WWE RAW Card and Preview
- Clash in Paris ended with a major shocker as Becky Lynch helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his World Heavyweight Championship in the Fatal-4-Way main event. Lynch came in dressed in all black and delivered a low blow to CM Punk that led to a Rollins victory. This marks the first time that the real-life married couple has been paired together on screen. What will their victory celebration look like on Monday night? And will this attack inspire Punk to bring back a certain superstar wife of his own…
- France has been very kind to AJ Styles in the past. ‘The Phenomenal One’ has received some of the most raucous receptions anytime he’s come to town. He’ll have a chance at another this Monday as he’ll be taking on Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Styles has been trying to wrestle the title away from ‘Dirty Dom’ for quite a while now. Will the red-hot Paris crowd help him finally get over the hump? Or will Mysterio have yet another dirty trick up his sleeve?
- Rusev and Sheamus have delivered a series of physical clashes over the past month or so. The latest chapter in their saga took place at Clash in Paris as Rusev came away with the victory in a fantastic and brutal brawl. It’s the ‘Bulgarian Brute’s’ most high-profile victory since his return to WWE earlier this year. Will he capitalize on this victory and start moving his way up the RAW ranks? Or is ‘The Celtic Warrior’ not quite done with his adversary?
- We can also expect appearances from Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Penta and much more!
More About:WWE