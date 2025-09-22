Wrestlepalooza kicked off a new era for WWE as they made their debut on ESPN. Now, WWE RAW will look to keep the momentum going. What will be the fallout from a historic weekend for the company?
Related: 8 Biggest Wrestlepalooza Winners and Losers: From Brock Lesnar to AJ Lee
Where is RAW taking place this week?
Monday’s RAW comes from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.
What time does RAW start?
RAW begins at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!
How to watch WWE RAW?
You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.
WWE RAW Card and Preview
- AJ Lee and CM Punk capped off Lee’s return to the ring with a big victory over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The highly anticipated mixed tag match delivered the goods and Lee scored the submission win over Lynch. We can be sure that there’ll be plenty of celebrating for the victors, but the losing side will not take defeat lightly. With as heated as this rivalry has been, Saturday’s bout may only be the beginning and this Monday may kick off the next chapter.
- The Stephanie Vaquer era is upon us as ‘La Primera’ defeated IYO SKY to capture her first Women’s World Championship. The Chilean dynamo has been earmarked for big things since arriving on the WWE roster. This Saturday, she took a huge step towards fulfilling that promise by capturing main roster gold. Where she goes from here and how exciting her title reign will be remains to be seen. But this Monday, we’ll get our first sense of where Vaquer’s time at the top is headed. Who will step up as her first challenger?
- The saga between The Usos, The Vision and LA Knight was on full display Saturday Night, with The Vision scoring the win. Chaos reigned throughout the bout as Knight played loose with the rules as the special guest referee. The finish saw Bronson Reed crushing Jey Uso with a Tsunami to get the pinfall. Undoubtedly, fans will be looking to see what Jey Uso’s mindset will be this Monday, given his volatile nature as of late and his tense relationship with Knight. And what lies next for Breakker and Reed after their convincing victory?
- We can also expect appearances from The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, The New Day and much more!
More About:WWE