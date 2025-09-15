We are less than a week away from Wrestlepalooza and WWE RAW will kick off the home stretch. With the card taking shape, superstars will look to make their mark ahead of the big event. Fans will undoubtedly be in a raucous mood on another action-packed night from the Red Brand.
Where is RAW taking place this week?
Monday’s RAW comes from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.
What time does RAW start?
RAW begins at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!
How to watch WWE RAW?
You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.
WWE RAW Card and Preview
- The John Cena farewell tour rolls into his home state of Massachusetts this Monday night. Cena has precious few dates left on his docket and this one will be extra special given his ties to the area. At Wrestlepalooza, he’s set to take on one of his greatest rivals in Brock Lesnar. He’ll get a chance to address the RAW crowd ahead of the big night but will Lesnar take this opportunity to make it a not-so-welcome homecoming?
- Another highly anticipated bout set for Wrestlepalooza is the mixed tag team match between CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. AJ Lee’s return has taken the wrestling world by storm after more than a decade away from the spotlight. This Monday, she’s scheduled to be face-to-face with Lynch, who is just dying to get one over on Lee after being humiliated the last couple of weeks. What kind of sparks will fly with these two combustible elements in the same ring and their respective husbands also assuredly looming nearby?
- Lyra Valkyria has been having her run-ins with the Judgment Day’s resident duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Last week, the numbers game played a factor in the towering Rodriguez scoring a victory. This week, Valkyria will seek retribution by taking on Perez in singles action. Valkyria has been having a tough time staying on track, with her mind distracted by Judgment Day and by her past issues with Bayley. Can Valkyria even the score this week or will Perez match her teammate’s success? And will Bayley finally play a role in all of this?
- We can also expect appearances from Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, IYO SKY and much more!
