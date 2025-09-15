We are less than a week away from Wrestlepalooza and WWE RAW will kick off the home stretch. With the card taking shape, superstars will look to make their mark ahead of the big event. Fans will undoubtedly be in a raucous mood on another action-packed night from the Red Brand.

Related: WWE Exec Admits No Interest In Giving Families Affordable Ticket Prices

Where is RAW taking place this week?

Monday’s RAW comes from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

What time does RAW start?

RAW begins at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST. Be sure to take note of the start time and catch all the action!

How to watch WWE RAW?

You can watch WWE RAW every week streaming on Netflix. Check with Netflix for subscription prices and packages.

WWE RAW Card and Preview

Credit: WWE