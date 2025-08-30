WWE is back on Peacock this Sunday for their latest premium live event, WWE Clash in Paris. The card at the Paris La Défense Arena is headlined by a huge fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight title that sees champion Seth Rollins defend his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Related: Bold WWE Clash in Paris Predictions – Can LA Knight or CM Punk Dethrone Seth Rollins?

WWE Clash in Paris also features the latest stop on John Cena’s retirement tour as he takes on Logan Paul, and living legend Roman Reigns is back in the ring to face Bronson Reed. Below you will find all the results from each bout, highlights, and match grades as they take place in Paris.

Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits Results

Winner:

Match Grade:

John Cena vs. Logan Paul Results

Winner:

Match Grade:

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed Results

Winner:

Match Grade:

Sheamus vs. Rusev Results

Winner:

Match Grade:

Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch Results

Winner:

Match Grade:

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight Results

Winner:

Match Grade: