A new rumor suggests fans should stay until the very end of WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday afternoon.

WWE is back on Peacock today for a premium live event in Paris, France. The card at the Paris La Défense Arena has several major matchups. Including the next stop on John Cena’s retirement tour, when he takes on Logan Paul. As well as Becky Lynch defending her Women’s Intercontinental title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

However, the top match of the night and main event will see World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend his recently won belt against rivals CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. While the result is one of the most predictable on the card (Rollins is going to win), it seems WWE has a surprise in store for the headliner.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE is planning “something big” for the close of WWE Clash in Paris. The reason is to further build anticipation for next month’s Wrestlepalooza. Which will be the first PLE in the company’s new partnership with ESPN. Wrestlepalooza takes place on September 20.

If Cena vs. Paul was the main event of the show, it would make sense if the surprise was another Brock Lesnar appearance. “The Beast” taking on “The GOAT” is expected to be the headliner of the September event. However, with Rollins defending his title in the main event, anything is possible.

The promotion is expected to heavily promote their first event on ESPN to make it a huge success. The two media giants signed a five-year deal worth $1.6 billion to broadcast WWE PLEs earlier this month.

