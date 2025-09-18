Who will be running WWE down the line if Paul “Triple H” Levesque chooses to step down? That has yet to be decided, but Cody Rhodes revealed this week that there is a burgeoning fight to be next.

WWE founder Vince McMahon made the final decision on all things WWE for over 30 years. However, in 2023, a long-awaited change at the top came, and company legend Triple H was elevated into the top decision-maker for creative.

He is unlikely to stick around until he is nearly 80 years old like McMahon. So he could be his successor. Current WWE Champion and former AEW vice president would seem like a good choice, but he claims there are other greats interested in being Triple H’s successor.

Cody Rhodes admits hopes to one day succeed Triple H

“There’s starting to become a fight for it, and I didn’t see that at first,” Rhodes said on”Unsportsmanlike.” I thought, well, obviously I’m the best candidate. I felt like I had some experience, and I’d be interested in something like that. But also, it’s very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody.

“Seth Rollins is a little bit rougher around the edges, but probably would be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it. I’d love to throw my name in the hat,” he added. “I don’t know if I’m ready to do it officially yet, but I like the fact that there are the three of us, plus tons of other people. Bayley, Roman Reigns will always have a say.”

While Triple H has had some health concerns related to his heart in the past, he still seems in great shape and is only 56 years old. So as long as the company is doing well, he is sure to stay in his position for the next decade. However, this quote is sure to add to the speculation for who will be next in line when that moment comes.