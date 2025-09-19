If Paul “Triple H” Levesque actually made a comeback for one more match, his dream opponent may not be who you think.

Triple H is the current chief creative officer for WWE, but well before being groomed to take over the role, he was one of the greatest performers in company history. He was a co-founder of D-Generation X and Evolution. He is a 14-time world champion and will go down as one of the best heels the industry has ever seen.

Professional wrestling is unique in that performers sometimes remain in the business as competitors into their 50s. However, the 56-year-old brought an official end to his career in 2022 after a serious heart condition forced him to get a pacemaker. Due to that implant, a return is nearly impossible.

But that didn’t stop the hosts of “Good Morning America” from asking about one more match and who his opponent would be. And his choice might surprise.

“If I got back in at this point, I’d be wrestling Father Time, is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring,” Triple H said. “I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer.”

Roman Reigns is one of the most successful performers in WWE history. However, he and “The Game” faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 32. Because they have faced off on the biggest stage possible, many fans would have expected him to name Gunther or Cody Rhodes. Two favorites of his that would bring fresh matchups in their current iterations.