An update has emerged on what is going on with Tiffany Stratton after rumors emerged that she is off tonight’s NXT “Homecoming” mega event.

On Tuesday night, NXT will produce a huge event back in the place where the black-and-gold brand started, Full Sail University. Their “Homecoming” card is set to feature a boatload of NXT greats making their returns to compete in featured matchups. And at the end of last week’s show, Stratton was revealed to be one of the brand legends set to be in action at Full Sail.

However, on Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, a graphic advertising tonight’s big event had one notable absence: The current WWE Women’s Champion. Instead, Lyra Valkyira was featured in the advertisement. After it was shown, NXT general manager Ava announced that Stratton was not cleared for the event. A new report has emerged on why the former NXT Women’s Champion was taken off Tuesday’s broadcast.

Did Tiffany Stratton Suffer a Concussion?

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, Stratton suffered an injury during her title defense against Jade Cargill on Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. At one point during what was an entertaining but physical match, she missed a moonsault to the outside, and it looked like she might have hit her head on the mat covering the ground.

“This was right before the finish, and they both got counted out. You could see the referee was talking to her. And then Nia (Jax) was scheduled to do a run-in and attack both of them. And if you watch it, man, she barely touched Tiffany,” Alvarez said.

“She did the lightest Annihilator of her entire career and was clearly trying to protect her. But she did not get cleared, and so she’s out of the match (at NXT Homecoming) and Lyra (Valkyria) is in.”

While it has yet to be confirmed, based on those suggestions, it seems likely that Stratton suffered a concussion. WWE’s medical protocols have been upgraded immensely over the last decade, and they are very cautious now when it comes to concussions. Having just competed on Friday, it is too quick a turnaround for the women’s champion to compete on Tuesday if she indeed was concussed last week.