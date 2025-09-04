Ruthless Pod-Gression is back with an all-new episode as hosts Jason Burgos and Jose Maldonado get into all the latest news and rumors from the world of professional wrestling over the last week.

Kicking things off, the hosts talk about the latest word on Chris Jericho returning to WWE. With his AEW contract reportedly up soon and rumors of interest from WWE, they get into what a Jericho return could look like and what sort of value he could bring at this point in his career.

Next up, they talk about the potential return of AJ Lee. With Becky Lynch joining up with Seth Rollins and making life miserable for CM Punk, the door is wide open for Lee to make her presence felt. Will it happen, and how great has the build-up been for what would surely be a sensational return?

The hosts then talk about the possibilities of Logan Paul as World Champion. It has been hard to deny how effective Paul has been both in the ring and on the mic. The upside is astronomical, and it feels like only a matter of time before WWE takes a chance on him at the top.

Next up, some hypothetical scenarios are thrown around as the hosts propose a few dream trades they would love to see between WWE and AEW. Names like Kenny Omega, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe are up for discussion. And finally, they wonder if WWE has been wasting what may be the final year for ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles.

You can check out the entire episode at the top of the page.

