Several new reports have emerged on why Andrade’s second tenure with WWE came to a sudden end last week.

Last week, it was revealed that former NXT and United States Champion Andrade was no longer with the company. The move came as a surprise to most WWE fans since he had just returned to the company at the 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble.

However, there was a hint of potential issues between him and the promotion recently. After his tag team with Rey Fenix was pushed heavily earlier in the summer, the luchador has been missing from WWE TV since SummerSlam weeks ago. Odd, considering the creative momentum behind his new tag team.

Following the news of his release, reports stated that the decision was not mutual and that the company had cut ties with the talented wrestler due to disciplinary issues. Several reports have identified some of the problems with the promotion.

Andrade was unreachable for weeks?

One of the first surprising reports that came out about why Andrade was fired was Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated’s report that the Mexican wrestler allegedly violated WWE’s wellness policy. The reporter had no information on whether it was for the use of a banned substance.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, there is a rumor in the company that Andrade drew the ire of WWE management when he was asked to compete for AAA, a recent acquisition, but he turned down the idea. Quite a few WWE talents have competed for the Mexican promotion since April, and Dominik Mysterio is the new AAA Mega Champion.

Johnson had another report, and it’s the wildest of all. Another internal WWE rumor is that at some point, Andrade took a trip to a South American nation during his tenure and was allegedly unreachable for weeks.

Not all the rumors are likely to be true. But the reports about being MIA for weeks or failing a drug test are pretty good reasons to eventually get fired from your job.