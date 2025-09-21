On Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza, WWE icon John Cena came up well short in his match with long-time rival Brock Lesnar. After a dominant win by “The Beast,” a rematch is not likely. So what’s next for the GOAT with just four dates left on his WWE retirement tour?

We look to answer that with a rundown of potential options for Cena’s next match, which is expected to happen at Crown Jewel next month.

Gunther

Credit: WWE

There have been rumblings in recent months about Gunther potentially being Cena’s final opponent. However, maybe that rumored matchup comes much sooner. The former World Heavyweight champ is expected to return soon after dealing with a nose injury. Since he has no plans set for himself and is deserving of a big name foe, building toward an October clash with Cena could be what happens over the next few weeks.

AJ Styles

Credit: WWE

Just like Cena, fellow legend AJ Styles is expected to end his career in the next six months. One more match between the two before they hang up their boots (sneakers in Cena’s case) is something fans want. “The Phenomenal One” was one of Cena’s best rivals late in his career, and they had several amazing matches. Since the “Unseen 17” has faced many of his greatest rivals during his retirement tour, one more match with Styles should be considered.

Bron Breakker

Credit: WWE

WWE has been making a major effort to build the stock of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in 2025. Last month, Reed was given a high-profile matchup with Roman Reigns. Breakker getting one with Cena makes sense and is something fans speculated could happen months ago. A matchup could also be a way to get the retiring legend involved in a Survivor Series match against The Vision in November.

LA Knight

Credit: WWE

LA Knight has a legion of fans among WWE supporters, but he has seemingly hit a ceiling and stagnated. A notable change is necessary. While there have been hints that Jey Uso could turn, maybe Knight is the babyface who shuns his fans. Beginning that change by getting a match with Cena and turning to get the massive win would be an intriguing direction for him and WWE to go.

Jacob Fatu

Credit: WWE

Speaking of building up certain talent, Jacob Fatu has gotten a heavy push from WWE since his debut last year. Like Breakker, he is seen as a future world champion. A storyline where Cena wants to prove himself against a young lion could be an option heading into October. Even in defeat, the matchup would benefit Fatu and get him into a very high-profile bout with one of the greatest ever.