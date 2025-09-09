A WWE Hall of Famer revealed this week some failed plans to battle John Cena one last time during his retirement tour.

Over the last nine months, Cena has been able to rekindle some of his most iconic rivalries in matches with Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. However, many great matches won’t happen before the GOAT calls it a career in December. You can add WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam to that list. Although the ECW legend claims it was part of early plans.

“I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena on his retirement tour. I was talking to them [and] there was a lot of interest,” Van Dam told TMZ’s Inside the Ring. “Without giving away too many details, we were probably going to do it, and then I broke my heels.”

While Van Dam is well past his prime, he is still active on a part-time level in the industry at 54 years old. He can still perform at a pretty high level for his age and has done a couple of appearances for AEW over the last couple of years.

Van Dam isn’t one of Cena’s greatest rivals, but the two had a very interesting feud in 2006 that led to an iconic main event match at ECW One Night Stand. On that night, RVD stunned Cena by beating him for the WWE title in front of a raucous crowd of ECW supporters in New York City. It was Van Dam’s first world title win in the company.