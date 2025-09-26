If you’re a WWE fan, chances are you subscribe to the WWE Network. And you absolutely should. For $9.99/month, you get access to every PPV ever, plus thousands of hours of other wrestling content.

From old school WWF, WCW, and ECW to obscure 80s territory wrestling and specials. Not to mention NXT, and all the other special programming created just for the Network. But they aren’t the only ones providing great wrestling content. Here are seven more streaming sites providing unique wrestling content you can’t find elsewhere.

7. Chikaratopia

The home of all the events for Chikara wrestling. Chikara is based out of Philly but puts on shows all over the US and UK. They call themselves a “Fun-Filled Lucha Show.” They’ve been around for 16 years and have featured everyone from Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Luke Harper, CM Punk, and a few unique characters such as Ultra Mantis Black, Ophidian, Dasher Hatfield, and Los Ice Creams. Chikara is lucha-based but with fantastical storylines, good wrestling, and content that is safe and fun for the whole family.

6. Highspots Wrestling Network

The one-stop shop for every high-profile indie you could imagine. PWG, CZW, IWA-MS, Progress, and many more. If you’re into indie wrestling, this is the place for you. Besides wrestling shows, they also have a mammoth collection of Shoot Interviews from just about every big name in wrestling. Personally, this is my favorite site for wrestling. No one has a wider array of content. Even the WWE Network doesn’t match them! They also have plenty of obscure content from the Memphis and Southern wrestling days that the WWE hasn’t gotten its hands on yet.

5. NWA on Demand

Believe it or not, WWE does not own ALL of the National Wrestling Alliance content. This is the place where you can get a lot of Memphis, Mid-South, and classic NWA content from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. A good site if you’re a fan of classic old-school wrasslin’.

4. New Japan World

The place for all of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s content. You can get every New Japan match ever here. And if you’re looking to get a start on NJPW, check this out.

3. Nico Pro

Also, Japanese wrestling, but if you want more obscure Japanese wrestling like Wrestle-1, NOAH, All Japan, DragonGate, Joshi (Women’s) wrestling, and more. The site doesn’t appear to have an English version, though, so you’ll have to use Google Translate.

2. CZWStudios

While Combat Zone Wrestling shares its content on HighSpots, they also have their own site that features their content along with that of a few extra indies. Germany’s WxW, Big Japan Wrestling, and the UK’s PCW are some of the prominent promotions featured. This is a great site if you like hardcore and “deathmatch” style wrestling from around the world.

1. WWNLive

Featuring Evolve, DragonGate USA, FIP, Shimmer, and more. Another site that features indie wrestling.

As you can see, the amount of wrestling is plentiful. This doesn’t even count the dozens of promotions that put hundreds of wrestling matches up for free on YouTube.

Did we miss a wrestling site? Let us know in the comments below.