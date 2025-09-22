A major WWE rumor claims Cody Rhodes actually wanted to lose on Saturday night in the main event of Wrestlepalooza.

Over the weekend, WWE made its much hyped debut on broadcast giant ESPN with a jam-packed card. The event in Indianapolis featured several major matchups, but the main event saw Rhodes defend his recently won WWE Undisputed title against Drew McIntyre.

Unsurprisingly, Rhodes was successful in the first defense of his second title reign. However, it seems the “American Nightmare” actually wanted a very different and surprising result on Saturday. According to BodySlam.net, the defending champion actually pitched the idea of Randy Orton showing up during the match and accidentally costing him the title.

Credit: WWE

It would lead to Rhodes chasing the title again, like he did throughout the spring. He would eventually win the belt back from McIntyre, and then Orton would turn on his long-time friend and set up a long-awaited match between the two. Likely at WrestleMania 42 next year.

Furthermore, the report claims that McIntyre also pitched the idea of a title change this weekend. However, as fans that tuned in saw, Rhodes battled through “concussion symptoms” and defeated the Scottish star this weekend.

The idea seems fun and would serve many purposes in the short and long term. It is anyone’s guess why WWE didn’t pull the trigger on the idea. Clearly, they have far different plans for those characters in the months ahead.