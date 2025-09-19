CM Punk is in the midst of another memorable run in WWE. So, it should not come as a surprise that he was not happy when he read a fan comment on X about when he plans to retire.

Hell froze over in 2023, and after 10 years away after quitting the company, Punk made his triumphant return. While he was hampered early by a tricep tear in 2024, the multi-time WWE Champion has created many new memorable moments, including his feud with Drew McIntyre and beating Gunther for the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam.

In October, the former AEW talent will turn 47 years old. It is an age that has some wrestling fans wondering if the end of Punk’s career is near. Well, the “Cult of Personality” is too busy creating legendary moments and had a sharp response to X account NYCWrestlingKings’ recent comment of “Gotta wonder when he’ll retire.”

“I’ll f***ing retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done, okay? And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone, so shut the f*** up,” Punk said in a new edition of GQ Sports’ “Actually Me.”

The foul language wasn’t necessary, but CM Punk became a WWE legend for holding little back. In most sports, being close to 50 is pushing the envelope of an athletic career in a major way. However, professional wrestling is a very different animal.

In sports like football, baseball, and basketball, prime years are believed to be from 26 to 32. However, “wrestler prime” can often be from 35 to 45. So in a way, Punk just exited his prime. Furthermore, he was away from the brutality of the business for a decade, so he is a bit less beaten up than he should be at 46. If he stays healthy, he could stick around until he is 50.