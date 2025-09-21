On Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar made his return to the ring after a year away, and he rampaged through fellow legend John Cena. The victory was a clear message from WWE that Lesnar is not retiring any time soon, and they have big plans for him in the months ahead.

So who could “The Beast Incarnate” face next? We look at six possible options for Brock Lesnar’s next WWE match.

Damian Priest

Credit: WWE

Damian Priest has hit a bit of a ceiling in 2025. Sure, he has been featured on SmackDown, but he is rarely in the main event and has not recaptured the hot streak he had in Judgment Day. However, a feud with Lesnar would certainly help bring him back to the main event picture. Plus, he would offer a fresh big man opponent for the multi-time WWE champion.

Jacob Fatu

Credit: WWE

Jacob Fatu is being groomed for greatness. The former United States champion has a ton of upside because of his unique look, character, and wrestling style. He is a freak athlete for his size, so facing another freak like Lensar could deliver some wild matches. Furthermore, the interactions between the two in the lead-up to the match could be electric.

CM Punk

Credit: WWE

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar had a short feud over a decade ago, billed as “The Beast” vs. “The Best.” That feud between two of the greatest performers of the last 20 years could be an intriguing route to go for both. Punk needs something different than his feud with Seth Rollins, and he is the sort of elite star deserving of a feud with Lesnar.

Jey Uso

Credit: WWE

Jey Uso is one of the most beloved performers in WWE. After losing his world title to Gunther a few months ago, he could use a major feud to help elevate him back into the main event picture. The monster against the popular underdog would definitely put butts in seats and keep both busy heading into the fall. Maybe it also leads to a confrontation between Lesnar and long-time rival Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul

Credit: WWE

People love to hate Logan Paul, and they would pay to see him get mauled to their delight. While Lesnar is currently a heel, a match with Paul would certainly draw a ton of attention and be another major moment for the influencer. The build-up to the match would be entertaining. But the match itself could be stellar because both are amazing athletes.

Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

Lesnar and fellow icon Randy Orton have not faced off in nearly a decade. Their last bout ended with the former UFC champion busting Orton open the hard way with some nasty elbows. With both in the final years of their career and looking to entertain, one final feud could be a fun featured part of SmackDown that doesn’t involve the WWE title.