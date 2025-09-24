A new WWE rumor claims a member of The Vision is being looked at as a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar in the near future.

WWE has been working hard to build The Vision into the most powerful faction in the company. The group is led by future Hall of Famer Seth Rollins. Features recent Hall of Fame inductee Paul Heyman. And potential future world champions, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight championship last month at SummerSlam, and Reed and Breakker have been featured heavily on episodes of WWE Raw and rarely lose. Reed recently got a huge match with Roman Reigns last month at Clash in Paris, and a new report claims Breakker could be in line for a career-defining clash early next year.

According to BodySlam.net, there has been serious internal talk of the former Intercontinental Champion taking on Brock Lesnar. One source allegedly told the outlet the match could very well take place next year at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Lesnar made his return to the ring this month at Wrestlepalooza after two years away from the company. He opened the event by renewing his years-long rivalry with John Cena and scored a dominant win over the soon-to-retire WWE icon.

There has been a ton of hype about Breakker ever since his impressive tenure in NXT. With Lesnar not expected to be in the industry much longer, having him do the honors and take losses to build future stars is likely. And doing that for Breakker makes a ton of business sense for WWE.