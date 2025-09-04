The moment WWE fans have wanted for over a decade is reportedly close at hand. After obvious hints during this week’s edition of WWE Raw, reports claim former Divas Champion AJ Lee is expected to make her return to the company after 10 years away on Friday’s SmackDown.

Her comeback is expected to set up a match between herself and her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at this month’s Wrestlepalooza event. However, according to Fightful, this could be the first of several other matches the 38-year-old could have. With that in mind, we look at six AJ Lee dream matches we want to see in the near future.

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch

This one is a no-brainer. You can take it to the bank that after they have their mixed tag match, Lee and Lynch will go toe-to-toe in a one-on-one match. But even if they weren’t set to tag against each other with their husbands, a match between two of the more influential figures in WWE women’s division history is a clash fans have wanted for years.

AJ Lee vs. Charlotte Flair

Just like a match with Lynch, AJ Lee vs. Charlotte Flair is a dream match for WWE fans. They are two of the top stars of their era, and broke the mold for what women’s wrestling in the company could be by being well-above-average athletes compared to their contemporaries. It is a generational clash we all need.

AJ Lee vs. Blake Monroe

It would be helpful if Lee were willing to use her fame and relevance among fans to help elevate younger talent. A perfect option would be current NXT talent and former AEW Women’s Champion Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May). Monroe is a rock-solid wrestler, but more importantly, a highly entertaining and evil villain. Lee is the ultimate hero, and taking an L to the rising baddie would help the company create a new long-term star.

AJ Lee vs. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was the secret MVP of WWE in 2024 and was having a strong run in 2025 until another shoulder injury in the spring forced her to the sidelines until next year. However, when she returns, she will again be one of the top baddies in the women’s division. A feud with the ultra-beloved AJ Lee would be a great clash of generations. Similar to Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus in 2023.

AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax

Nia Jax has long been the biggest and baddest wrestler in the WWE women’s division. With her being out of the title picture, she could use intriguing matchups in the months ahead. A rivalry with Lee could be fascinating. Firstly, because of the absurd size difference. Lee never faced anyone close to the size of Jax during her heyday. But the matches could end up being far better than expected.

AJ Lee vs. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is one of the greatest NXT women’s champions of all time and is the future of the division on the main roster. In a lot of ways, she feels like a modern-day era of Lee. Small, but very athletic and a talented performer. Perez, facing the woman she has sweetly called “Mom” on social media, could deliver some amazing moments in and out of the ring.