After John Cena showed love to long-time rival Adam “Edge” Copeland at WWE Clash in Paris, the “Rated R” superstar returned the gesture on Saturday at AEW All Out.

During the long and storied career of John Cena, the man once known as Edge was arguably his great rival. They faced off in many epic matches. Copeland cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the WWE icon, and they both beat each other in major matchups in their hometowns.

There's really nothing deep about this. It's just a simple shout out. But still, I like to think that Cena attempting Edge's Spear and performing his taunts is so unnatural-looking because Cena is incapable of being as evil and mentally unhinged as Edge. pic.twitter.com/uFbQN7WbKv — Vicky (@PurpleMidneight) September 6, 2025

“The last real champion” is near the end of his epic retirement tour. While he has gotten to face off with some of his greatest rivals one last time in 2025, Copeland won’t be one of them since he is currently in AEW. Since he can’t face him, Cena paid homage to his old rival during a recent edition of SmackDown when he nailed a spear on United States Champion Sami Zayn just like the former WWE talent.

“Super fun. Yeah, it’s just fun,” Copeland told The Score about the homage this week. “I think for John and I, we’re two guys who met each other at the right time. You know, he needed a bad guy, and I needed a good guy, and it just clicked. You never know when something is going to click.”

Well, during his tag match at Saturday’s AEW All Out event, Copeland, FKA Edge, returned the homage from the soon-to-retire WWE great. Hitting FTR member Cash Wheeler with a “you can’t see me,” but also an attitude adjustment.

We see what you did there, @RatedRCope!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fEzKMqeYWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

It was a fantastic tip of the cap to the rival that helped make him a WWE Hall of Famer, and showed that, despite working for rival companies, it is okay to show some love for people working for the competition.

John Cena returns to action on Saturday night when he opens Wrestlepalooza in a highly anticipated clash with another major rival, Brock Lesnar.

