WWE rumors and news: Could CM Punk be headed back to WWE?

With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H remodels the sports entertainment giant in his own vision. With fans finally getting much more of what they wanted after Vince McMahon retired from the company, they are searching for the latest news and speculation to see if more positive change is on the way.

Well, search no longer. Here you can find all the big news and rumors from the world leader in professional wrestling. Plus, you will also get the latest rumors from the No. 2 company in the wrestling game, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

With all of that in mind, let’s dig into the best dirt from WWE and AEW.

WWE rumors roundup

CM Punk WWE return?

The fallout from the infamous CM Punk-All Out postfight rant and backstage fight with AEW Vice Presidents the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have yet to be officially resolved. While recent reports have claimed that pending litigation is a key hold-up in a resolution, a new rumor suggests a no-compete clause may be the newest hurdle in the situation being put to bed.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com gave an update when he reported, “Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract, which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back. The hold-up right now is said to be the non-compete period.”

A non-compete being an issue seems surprising because the only promotion on the planet that could afford the multi-time world champion is WWE. A company he has a deep and mostly negative — in his mind — history. Of course, there is the possibility Punk could perform for promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Impact Wrestling, but neither are serious threats to AEW and again, are unlikely to meet his high asking price.

A no-compete clause is used to avoid a talent from showing up in content for a direct competitor. It certainly seems that AEW is worried he could show up on WWE television soon after his buyout. Crazier things have happened in the pro wrestling world, and before his return to competition after nearly a decade away, it seemed as if things had cooled in the relationship between Phil Brooks — AKA CM Punk — and WWE.

Triple H more open to CM Punk’s return than Vince McMahon

During a recent edition of his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, wrestling insider Wade Keller fanned the flames of the Punk to WWE rumors when he suggested new creative director Paul “Triple H” Levesque may not have fewer issues with the former WWE champion than some suspected, and would actually be more open to bringing back the “Cult of Personality” than his predecessor and father-in-law.

“As I talked about this fall, Paul Levesque [Triple H] is more likely to bring Punk back than Vince McMahon would have been, not less. That doesn’t mean Paul Levesque was a fan of CM Punk. But Paul Levesque is in a different position than Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon never believed in CM Punk. And therefore, in the way he pushed Punk never really fully got behind him. Paul Levesque, while he thinks Punk personality wise might be more trouble than he’s worth, has shown a history of recognizing wrestlers who are over with today’s fans that he himself might not have predicted would be over.”

However, Keller did add that sources informed him it is still unlikely because of all the negativity surrounding the 43-year-old currently and from his original stint in the company.

2023 WWE schedule could see many changes

Recently, it was reported that WWE’s plans for their 2023 Day 1 premium live event have been scrapped. Wrestling insider Dave Meltzer added to that news a few days later with speculation that there could be more big changes coming to the company’s 2023 slate. According to Meltzer, plans are to have an annual PLE in the United Kingdom each year, as well as their two yearly big shows in Saudi Arabia.

The changes will happen in accordance with WWE’s contractual obligations to the streaming service Peacock. Where they must give the service 12 PLEs a year. Meltzer also noted that another change could see the return of the legendary King of the Ring one-night event, and include a second edition of the Queens Crown tourney.

Son of WWE Hall-of-Famer and WCW legend Kevin Nash dies at 26 years old

Tragic news came last week to Kevin Nash and his family when it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that his son Tristen had shockingly passed away at just 26 years old. The WWE legend and his son had built an even stronger relationship of late after working together on Nash’s new “Kliq This” podcast.

On a new edition of the show, Nash revealed a seizure lead to a fatal cardiac arrest for his son, and that quitting alcoholism “cold turkey” may have caused the incident. “We knew he was trying to do this. One of the things that if you WebMD that, one of the things of cold turkey is that you have an increased risk of having a seizure.”

Becky Lynch’s return to action is still unclear

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While early reports suggested that Becky Lynch would not be sidelined long following her defeat at this year’s Summerslam, it seems “The Man” could be out longer than fans expected. Lynch is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that fortunately may not need surgery. However, Fightful Select recently reported that a return at the end of the year is “hopeful” but “wasn’t guaranteed.”

Fortunately for WWE, despite being without arguably their top two female stars in Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the women’s roster has chugged right along with standout performances recently by Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

AEW rumors

Broken Matt Hardy could finally show up in AEW

For the most part, Matt Hardy’s onscreen run in AEW has been underwhelming. However, the character that brought him back to near the top of the industry a few years back could finally make its debut in AEW.

During a recent installment of his “Extreme Life with Matt Hardy” podcast, he answered a fan question about “Broken” Matt Hardy reemerging in AEW by saying, “I think there’s a chance [it returns]. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. (h/t NoDq.com)”

Hardy suggested that fans let his current storyline with Private Party play out further and see if it could lead to the WWE legend finally “breaking.”

Kurt Angle reportedly asked for $300K per match in AEW negotiations

In the early days of AEW’s existence, owner Tony Khan made an attempt at bringing WWE legend Kurt Angle into the fold for an on-screen role and a few matches. During a recent episode of his “Ask Kurt Anything” podcast, the 53-year-old WWE Hall-of-Famer revealed the details of what he asked for in a possible contract from Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

“Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.” Kurt Angle on AEW negotiations

Angle signed a new legends contract with WWE recently.