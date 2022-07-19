WTA roundup: Yulia Putintseva cruises at Palermo

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Australian Jaimee Fourlis on Tuesday in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

Putintseva won 61.5 percent of her points on first return to win the match in 75 minutes. She is the top remaining seed after No. 1 Martina Trevisan of Italy withdrew earlier on Tuesday because of a back injury.

No. 5 seed Carolina Garcia overcame a first-set loss to record a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 win over fellow Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet.

No. 7 seeded Anna Bondar of Hungary posted a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Frenchwoman Clara Burel, while eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain needed three sets to notch a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Asia Muhammad.

Hamburg European Open

Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit benefited from three double faults by Irina Bara of Romania to record a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win in the first round in Germany.

No. 3 seed Barbora Krejcikova breezed to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Magdalena Frech of Poland, while eighth-seeded German Andrea Petkovic notched a 6-4, 6-3 win over Misaki Doi of Japan.

Ninth-seeded Elena-Gabriela Ruse wasn’t as fortunate. Bernarda Pera enjoyed a fast start en route to a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Ruse.

Other winners included Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Joanne Zuger of Switzerland.

