WTA roundup: Top two seeds notch easy wins at ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and second-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised to wins on Tuesday in the first round of the Libema Open at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Sabalenka defeated Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 6-1, while Bencic knocked off Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-3.

Third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eliminated Jamie Loeb 6-4, 7-5, No. 4 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia rallied to beat France’s Harmony Tab 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 and Ann Li upset fifth-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4.

Shelby Rogers also was a first-round winner as she dispatched Russian Vitalia Diatchenko 6-2, 6-4.

Rothesay Open

Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic advanced when Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu retired with a side injury during the first set of their first-round match at Nottingham, England.

Golubic was leading 4-3 at the time. The second-seeded Raducanu took a medical timeout but was unable to continue and later said she thought she “pulled something.”

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated Colombia’s Camila Osorio Serrano 6-2, 6-3 and third-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Britain’s Sonay Kartal.

–Field Level Media