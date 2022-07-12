WTA roundup: Top seed Danielle Collins falls in Switzerland

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Switzerland’s Simona Waltert stunned American top seed Danielle Collins 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (6) Tuesday in the first round of the Ladies Open Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In a match that lasted three hours and one minute, Waltert saved 14 of 19 break points while Collins saved 11 of 17. Collins blew a 6-3 lead in the third-set tiebreak, as Waltert saved three straight match points and wound up winning the final five points of the match.

Two other seeded players saw early exits. Petra Martic of Croatia swept fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 6-2, 6-2, and Germany’s Eva Lys got by Russian eighth seed Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-4.

Second seed Belinda Bencic, searching for her first win in her home country, came back to beat Diane Parry of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia of France, Erika Andreeva of Russia, Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Olga Danilovic of Serbia were also winners.

Hungarian Grand Prix

No. 2 seed Martina Trevisan of Italy dropped her first set before charging back for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Hungary’s Natalia Szabanin in the first round in Budapest.

The French Open semifinalist converted seven of nine break-point opportunities against Szabanin and won nine straight games to end the match.

Other winners included No. 3 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, No. 9 seed Anna Bondar of Hungary, Laura Pigossi of Brazil, Ana Bogdan of Romania, Despina Papamichail of Greece, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

–Field Level Media