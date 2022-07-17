WTA roundup: Petra Martic, Bernarda Pera capture titles

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Croatia’s Petra Martic captured her second WTA Tour singles title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Serbia’s Olga Danilovic on Sunday in the final of the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland.

The unseeded Martic won nine of the last 11 games to record her first championship since winning her maiden WTA Tour title at the Instanbul Cup in April 2019. She won Sunday’s match in 89 minutes.

Martic, 31, benefited from six aces and had 23 winners against just 10 unforced errors to prevent Danilovic from claiming her second title. Danilovic won her maiden championship at the Moscow River Cup in July 2018 at the age of 17.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Bernarda Pera captured the first WTA Tour title of her career following a 6-3, 6-3 win over unseeded Serbian Aleksandra Krunic in the final in Budapest.

Pera, 27, became the third qualifier to win a tour-level title this season, joining German Tatjana Maria and Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Ranked 130th in the world, Pera took advantage of Krunic’s 37 unforced errors to win the match in 87 minutes. Krunic was bidding to win her second title, having won the Netherlands’ Rosmalen Open in June 2018.

–Field Level Media