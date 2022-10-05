WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova sweeps Paula Badosa at Ostrava

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Home-country favorite Petra Kvitova saved nine of 10 break points while notching a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Agel Open at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Kvitova sealed the victory on her eighth match point after Badosa fought off six of them in the ninth game alone of the second set. But Kvitova, who had a 42-19 edge in winners, finally registered the victory on her second match point of the 10th game.

Kvitova will next face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Rybakina defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced when Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic retired with a left knee injury with Swiatek leading 7-5, 2-2. Also, Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat No. 7 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-4, 6-4 and Czech Barbora Krejcikova downed Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-2.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Claire Liu converted eight of 11 break points while recording a 7-5, 6-2 victory over seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova in a second-round match at Tunisia.

The victory puts Liu in her third quarterfinal of season. Siniakova was hurt by eight double faults.

Third-seeded Alize Cornet of France beat Great Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4 and fifth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium was a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 winner over Despina Papmichail of Greece. France’s Diane Perry was leading 6-3, 1-0 when Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini retired.

–Field Level Media