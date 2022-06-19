WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur defeats Belinda Bencic to win Berlin title

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia recorded six aces on Sunday and claimed her second title of the year when Belinda Bencic retired during the championship match of the bett1open at Berlin.

Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Bencic of Switzerland couldn’t continue due to an ankle injury. The No. 8 seed sustained the injury while returning a serve in the final game of the first set.

Jabeur also won the 1000-level clay-court event in Madrid last month. She is projected to rise to a career-best No. 3 world ranking.

Rothesay Classic

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia won two matches on Sunday and notched the championship in Birmingham, England when China’s Zhang Shuai retired in the first set with Haddad Maia leading 5-4.

Rain washed out Saturday’s play so Haddad Maia upset second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 earlier Sunday before beating the eighth-seeded Zhang. Haddad Maia has won 10 straight matches and two straight events, including winning at Nottingham last week.

Zhang outlasted sixth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in her semifinal match.

Rothesay International Eastbourne

Shelby Rogers rallied to record a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. Lauren Davis also advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania while top-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia knocked off Great Britain’s Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Bad Homborg Open

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the first round in Germany. Great Britain’s Katie Swan stunned Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 while Ann Li posted a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Hungary’s Anna Bondar.

–Field Level Media