WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic reach Berlin final

Credit: Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will face No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in Sunday’s final at the bett1open in Berlin.

Bencic needed three hours and seven minutes to eliminate No. 2 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. Bencic saved six of eight break points and converted four of a whopping 19 break chances against Sakkari.

Bencic, who lost to Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in last year’s Berlin final, is seeking her second career grass-court title (Eastbourne in 2015).

Jabeur defeated No. 7 seed Coco Gauff 7-6 (4), 6-2 in one hour and 17 minutes in Saturday’s second semifinal. Jabeur is looking for her third WTA title and her second on grass (Birmingham in 2021).

Rothesay Classic

Action was canceled due to persistent rainfall in Birmingham, England. The semifinals will resume Sunday with No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania facing Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, and No. 6 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania taking on No. 8 Shuai Zhang of China.

–Field Level Media