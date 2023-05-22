WTA roundup: No. 3 Shuai Zhang falls in France

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany upset third-seeded Shuai Zhang of China 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France on Monday.

Friedsam broke Zhang’s serve all six times in the 48-minute match.

In other seeded action, sixth-seeded Russian Varvara Gracheva needed nearly 2½ hours to defeat Zhuoxuan Bai of China 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3). Fourth-seeded Bernarda Pera needed two hours and five minutes to beat Sophie Chang in three sets, and No. 5 Sorana Cirstea of Romania lost in straight sets to Clara Burel of France.

No. 7 Lauren Davis was a straight-sets winner over Sarah Iliev of France.

Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Second-seeded Sloane Stephens opened with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Vera Zvonareva of Russia in Rabat, Morocco.

Stephens was able to break Zvonareva’s serve five times in the one hour and 46-minute match.

Top seed Martina Trevisan of Italy advanced when Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Dias retired in the second set with Trevisan up a set. No. 6 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced with a 6-1, 6-4 decision over Aya El Aouni of Morocco.

Jana Fett of Croatia, Julia Riera of Argentina and Peyton Stearns also advanced.

