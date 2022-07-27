WTA roundup: No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw opener

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

World No. 1 and hometown favorite Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on clay with a 6-1, 6-2 win against compatriot Magdalena Frech on Wednesday in the first round of the Poland Open in Warsaw.

Swiatek won 86 percent (19 of 22) of her first-service points and never faced a break point in the 74-minute match. She won her 17th consecutive match on clay and improved to 47-4 on the season.

Among other seeded players in action, No. 8 Petra Martic of Croatia was a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Poland’s Weronika Falkowska. France’s Kristina Mladenovic rallied to beat No. 6 Anna Bondar of Hungary 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8), and Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl upset No. 11 Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 6-3, 6-3.

Prague Open

No. 8 seed Marie Bouzkova saved six of seven break points and reached the quarterfinals in her homeland with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Czech countrywoman Dominika Salkova.

Bouzkova moves on to face 19-year-old Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva, who followed up her first-ever WTA Tour win with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory against France’s Chloe Paquet in the second round.

Poland’s Magda Linette defeated Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3 and China’s Qiang Wang beat Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. Linette and Wang will meet in the quarterfinals.

–Field Level Media