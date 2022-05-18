WTA roundup: Martina Trevisan upsets Garbine Muguruza

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Martina Trevisan of Italy converted six of nine break points en route to a solid 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over top-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in second-round play at the Morocco Open at Rabat, Morocco.

Trevisan lost nine of the first 12 games before beginning a sterling turnaround that saw her win 11 of the final 13 games. She won the first five games of the third set as part of the run.

American Claire Liu upset fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1, while third-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain notched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Kristina Mladenovic of France.

Fifth-seeded Anna Bondar of Hungary recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova, seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus of Netherlands sailed to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Dalma Galfi, and Lucia Bronzetti of Italy beat Clara Burel of France 6-3, 6-2.

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic delivered 16 aces and saved 12 of 15 break points while posting a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 triumph over American Bernarda Pera in the second round at Strasbourg, France.

Pliskova set the tone with seven aces in the first game and continued the barrage throughout the match. Pera recorded seven aces in the match.

Second-seeded German Angelique Kerber registered a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Fourth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam.

No. 9 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over France’s Fiona Ferro. Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan notched a 6-2, 6-3 win over Bosnian Nefisa Berberovic and France’s Oceane Dodin rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

