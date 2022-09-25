WTA roundup: Ekaterina Alexandrova captures title in Seoul

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova recorded her second WTA Tour title of the season and third of her career on Sunday after posting a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the Hana Bank Korea Open final in Seoul.

Alexandrova, who had six aces, rallied from a break down on three occasions in the first set before breezing to victory in 1 hour, 25 minutes. The 27-year-old Russian previously won titles at Shenzhen in 2020 and ‘s-Hertogenbosch earlier this year.

Ostapenko was bidding to become the first two-time champion in the tournament’s history. The 25-year-old Latvian won the event in 2017.

Toray Pan Pacific Open

Unseeded Liudmila Samsonova captured her third title in two months and fourth overall after securing a 7-5, 7-5 win over Chinese teen Zheng Qinwen in Tokyo.

Samsonova recorded six aces and took advantage of six double faults by her opponent to end the match in two hours, six minutes. The 23-year-old Russian, who is 18-1 in her last 19 matches, won back-to-back tournaments in Washington, D.C., and Cleveland in August.

Qinwen, 19, was unable to take advantage of nine aces in a losing effort.

–Field Level Media