WTA roundup: Daria Saville wins, reaches Granby final via walkover

Ninth-seeded Daria Saville of Australia is on to the final of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby after her would-be opponent in the semifinals withdrew due to a shoulder injury on Thursday in Quebec.

Saville breezed past Xiyu Wang of China 6-3, 6-0 in 73 minutes in the quarterfinals and was slated to face Ukrainian 10th seed Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals. However, Kostyuk withdrew from the tournament because of a shoulder injury, allowing Saville a spot in Sunday’s final via walkover.

Before withdrawing, Kostyuk defeated Rebecca Marino of Canada 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia kept going Thursday by taking down Spanish fifth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-2. Kasatkina saved eight of 10 break points and won despite committing nine double faults to Parrizas Diaz’s zero.

Kasatkina will face France’s Diane Parry in the semifinals after Parry outlasted Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) in two hours and 54 minutes.

Tennis in the Land

No. 7 seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus needed just 72 minutes to beat Madison Brengle of the United States 6-4, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match in Cleveland.

Her win sets up a semifinal date with No. 8 seed Alize Cornet of France, the only other seeded player still standing. Cornet dispatched of China’s Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-2.

American Bernarda Pera also reached the semifinals and will face Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. Pera finished with a 7-1 edge in aces while outlasting countrywoman Sofia Kenin 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 Thursday, while Samsonova was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Poland’s Magda Linette.

