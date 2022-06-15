fbpx
Published June 15, 2022

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff rolls into quarters at Germany

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Coco Gauff (USA) after losing the women's doubles final with Jessica Pegula (USA) to Caroline Garcia (FRA) and Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Ann Li 6-2, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin.

Gauff will play China’s Xinyu Wang on Thursday.

Second-seeded Maria Sakkari also breezed past Australia’s Daria Saville 6-1, 7-5 in 90 minutes to advance.

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic needed two hours, 11 minutes to defeat Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7). No. 6 Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Rothesay Classic

Romanians Simona Halep and Sorana Cirstea both won in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals in Birmingham, Great Britain.

The second-seeded Halep defeated Brit Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-2 in 62 minutes while No. 6 Cirstea trounced Serbian Aleksandra Krunic 6-1, 6-1 to advance.

No. 8 Shuai Zhang defeated Jana Fett 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a continuation of their suspended match from Tuesday. Third-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy also won her match from Tuesday, defeating Tereza Martincova 7-6 (7), 6-4.

–Field Level Media

