WTA roundup: Anna Bondar advances to semis in Budapest

Ninth-seeded Anna Bondar posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over second-seeded Martina Trevisan of Italy on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Bondar, of Hungary, won 71.4 percent of her first serves and benefited from four double faults to defeat Trevisan.

No. 3 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan followed up a three-set win over Brazil’s Laura Pigossi on Thursday by toppling Lesia Tsurenko. Putintseva was leading 6-0, 2-0 before the Ukrainian retired due to injury.

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Xiyu Wang of China in 63 minutes. Bernarda Pera had a tougher time of it before reaching her first semifinal since 2019, courtesy of a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Ladies Open Lausanne

Croatia’s Petra Martic reached her first tournament semifinal of the year with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over second-seeded Belinda Bencic in Switzerland.

Martic had eight aces and benefited from five double faults by the Switzerland native to win the match in 1 hour, 38 minutes.

Martic advances to face sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France, who recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win over fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.

Russian Anastasia Potapova secured a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jule Niemeier of Germany, and Serbia’s Olga Danilovic outlasted Simona Waltert of Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), in 2 hours, 42 minutes.

–Field Level Media